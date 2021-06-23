Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
uixzone

Payment Gateway-Header Exploration

uixzone
uixzone
  • Save
Payment Gateway-Header Exploration product design graphic design logo branding design interface website design ux ui landing page website cryptocurrency landingpage banking finance wallet bank payment payment gateway
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers!

Here my new shot about Payment Gateway-Header Exploration with soft gradient color.

************
Press "L" to like ❤️and give your valuable feedback. Don't forget to Follow me.
************
Thanks for your time and have a good day!

For work inquiries
We are available for new projects 🔥
Email: uixzonebd@gmail.com

uixzone
uixzone

More by uixzone

View profile
    • Like