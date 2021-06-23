Rachael Sinclair

Custom Toile

Custom Toile kentucky bourbon cats flowers animals design fabric toile pattern illustration
A client was in search of something really special for their home and commissioned this custom toile. It will be printed on fabric for upholstery use. All the items depicted--even the flowers--were of significance to the client. I've left the banner blank for privacy purposes.

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
