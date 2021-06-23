Kiel Cummings

LeMond Cycles Unused Branding 🤤

LeMond Cycles Unused Branding 🤤 unused 80s 70s retro cycling ui logotype typography design logo branding
In 2020 I had the honor of working with the LeMond Cycling team to help with branding and logo design. This was my favorite unused concept. Such a blast! Go checkout the site here: https://lemond.com/

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Art Director / Designer

