WillowShare logo

Logo design for willowshare coloring book co-op
Print and sell coloring books company logo
Initial concept: Willow Tree + Letter W
------------------------------------------------
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
📩 Work with me: art0boxx@gmail.com
💬 Whatsapp: +880 1740 201902
Thank You.