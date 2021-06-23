Gleb Kondratiev

Task Manager

Task Manager
Hey friends,

I would like to share a first concept of Task Manager for DevOps company. It collects latest information in chronological order by the Pager Duty and Fresh Desk API and sends the latest events to the dashboard.

Jun 23, 2021
