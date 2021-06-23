Trending designs to inspire you
Hey friends,
I would like to share a first concept of Task Manager for DevOps company. It collects latest information in chronological order by the Pager Duty and Fresh Desk API and sends the latest events to the dashboard.
Feel free to contact me — 📩 kondratieffgleb@gmail.com
