Digital Bullpen

TeleDoc Homepage Design

Digital Bullpen
Digital Bullpen
Hire Us
  • Save
TeleDoc Homepage Design app designer mobile design mobile app design mobile app web design web design agency
Download color palette

Tele-Doc mobile app offering a convenient and affordable way for patients to speak with registered doctors and healthcare providers.
----------
Our client had an initial release of the product in the market for about a year before we engaged with them. They reached out to us to improve the user experience in preparation for the next major release.

Digital Bullpen
Digital Bullpen
Product and Identity Design for Startups & B2B Companies
Hire Us

More by Digital Bullpen

View profile
    • Like