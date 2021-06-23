Trending designs to inspire you
We designed for you premium quality Free Drink Can Mockup, which help you to showcase energy drink tin can designs for presentation. Place your artwork via smart-object layer.
I hope you like it :)
Specifications:
File Type: PSD
Mockup Dimensions: 5000×3750 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes
