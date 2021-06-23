Maksim Borisov

Rubik's Cube 2077

Made with Spline (and final cut pro a little bit)))
Play with it https://my.spline.design/rubikscube2077-081e0334e3e2a49bcbacb189fc102ca2/
Download for free https://splinespiration.com/rubiks-cube-2077

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
