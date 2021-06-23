Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kawen K

Daily UI #02 Purchasing exotic plants

Kawen K
Kawen K
  • Save
Daily UI #02 Purchasing exotic plants vector illustration ui app
Download color palette

Today is the second day of daily challenge!
I've always wanted to have fun and weird experience of purchasing exotic plants online. Maybe I will elaborate on this idea more some day.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Kawen K
Kawen K

More by Kawen K

View profile
    • Like