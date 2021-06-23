Jessica Elle

Free Tape Binding Book Mockup

Free Tape Binding Book Mockup
Create a modern and professional presentation of book cover designs with our premium quality designed Free Tape Binding Book Mockup. You can place your artwork via smart-object layer.

File Type: Psd
Dimensions: 4600×3450 Pixels
Smart-layer: Yes

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
