Kauha || Packaging design chocolate

The Maya were the first cocoa plant growers on the Pacific coast of Guatemala. The seeds were so valuable to the Indians that they were used as coins. Cocoa even has symbolic and religious meanings. Chocolate was called by the Maya “kakaw uhanal”, or “food of the Gods”, where the name of this new brand, KAUHA, derives.

In the "KAUHA" logo we can find the acronym between the two words KAkaw and UHAnal, in such a way as to standardize them in a single word, making it easy to pronounce and attractive for a global market.

