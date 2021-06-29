Britton Stipetic
Rogue Studio

A Short History of Branding: Part II

A slide from Chapter 01 of "The Secret Sauce" our course we are making with AWWWARDS. In this chapter we dive into the history of branding starting from its definition and follow branding progression till present day.

Stay tuned for more details 🥳

