Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mirko D'Agnese

Mirve Resort | Branding, Corporate Identity & UI/UX

Mirko D'Agnese
Mirko D'Agnese
  • Save
Mirve Resort | Branding, Corporate Identity & UI/UX brand mockup graphic design design designer logo design ui ux corporate identity branding
Download color palette

The choice of the name is the union of two italian words "mirto" and "venere".
The pictogram represents the flower in question in a very stylized and refined way. The payoff indicates the category of the hotel.
The pictogram minimally represents the myrtle flowers. The stylized shapes want to give elegance and uniqueness to the brand.
See the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119835693/Mirve-Resort-Branding-Corporate-Identity-UIUX

Mirko D'Agnese
Mirko D'Agnese

More by Mirko D'Agnese

View profile
    • Like