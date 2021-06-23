Bandcamp Promo Social Media Graphic

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey dribbble-d-oh-double-g’s,
Here’s a quick promo thing I put together for my band ahead of our upcoming album release. This was originally for IG, so the link is not really in the bio. Ha. But if you’d like it: here it is.
Hope you’re feeling okay today. Have any new albums you’ve been loving lately? Let’s trade recs in the ’mments.
More: Insta | FB | Web