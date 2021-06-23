Mirko D'Agnese

Folio Web site | UI/UX design

Folio Web site | UI/UX design web designer website design website book adobe xd e-commerce e commerce ux ui ui ux
E-commerce site created for the "Folio" brand with the aim of selling books, magazines and objects
of all kinds offered on the market.
See the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114531811/Folio-Web-site-UIUX-design

