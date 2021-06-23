Trending designs to inspire you
I designed a cross-platform product (desktop, mobile, etc.) that allows users to manage
their finances. Users are able to easily create and adjust budgets to reach their
savings goals. The budget planner integrate with banks and financial tools to
give users an instant overview of their spending habits across various accounts. Data is implemented to enable users to plan their expenses, customize saving targets, and view account reports on a monthly or yearly basis.