Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pranto Kumar Pashi

Instagram Marketing Agency Landing Page - Hero Section

Pranto Kumar Pashi
Pranto Kumar Pashi
  • Save
Instagram Marketing Agency Landing Page - Hero Section explore ui ux uidesign figma modern minimal clean
Download color palette

Hello dribbblers!
Instagram Marketing Agency Landing Page exploration. Designed using bootstrap grid in Figma.

Hope you like it and don't hesitate to leave comments and feedback.

-------
I am available for new design projects
Say Hello: hello@prantopashi.com

-------
Follow me on
behance | instagram | uplabs

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Pranto Kumar Pashi
Pranto Kumar Pashi

More by Pranto Kumar Pashi

View profile
    • Like