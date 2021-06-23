Cody Montefusco

Fun Hand(s) Illustration

A little hand(s) illustration I created for a client logo. Ultimately it went into a different direction, but I still liked the way this came out. Will post the constructed logo, stay tuned!

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
