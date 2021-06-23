Max Rudberg

Horizon Luca Edition

Inspired by the beautiful and hilarious Pixar movie Luca. Includes Dark Mode and a variant without clouds. All in 6K resolution. Download from https://maxrudberg.com/wallpapers.html

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
