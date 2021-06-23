Monday Creative

Covalent Identity Explorations

  1. Monday.CovalentforDribble.1a.jpg
  2. Monday.CovalentforDribble.1b.jpg
  3. Monday.CovalentforDribble.1c.jpg
  4. Monday.CovalentforDribble.2a.jpg
  5. Monday.CovalentforDribble.2b.jpg
  6. Monday.CovalentforDribble.2c.jpg
  7. Monday.CovalentforDribble.3a.jpg
  8. Monday.CovalentforDribble.3b.jpg

Our friends at Covalent are harvesting carbon from greenhouse gases and turning it into beautiful vegan leather goods and sunglasses.  Capturing the complex story and the technology behind this carbon-negative accessory line took us down many paths. Here are some we explored.  

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
