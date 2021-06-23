Lanzi | Logo Design & Corporate Identity (co-working)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It is a NewCo that wants to establish itself in the Fashion sector on the international scene. A strong, determined, recognizable image of great personality is needed right away. Starting with a distinguishable naming, not tied to a single stylist.
The name of this fashion brand "Lanzi" was chosen in honor
to the "Loggia dei Lanzi" located exactly in the place where the
NewCo: Florence.
Built in the 14th century, it now houses an air sculpture museum
opened with masterpieces such as Benvenuto Cellini's Perseus, the
Ratto delle Sabine complex in marble and Hercules and the centaur Nessus
by Giambologna.
See the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114100683/Lanzi-Logo-Design-Corporate-Identity-%28co-working%29