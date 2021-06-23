Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lanzi | Logo Design & Corporate Identity (co-working)

Lanzi | Logo Design & Corporate Identity (co-working) flat stationery brand manual fashion design fashion brand identity branding brand logo corporate identity
It is a NewCo that wants to establish itself in the Fashion sector on the international scene. A strong, determined, recognizable image of great personality is needed right away. Starting with a distinguishable naming, not tied to a single stylist.
The name of this fashion brand "Lanzi" was chosen in honor
to the "Loggia dei Lanzi" located exactly in the place where the
NewCo: Florence.
Built in the 14th century, it now houses an air sculpture museum
opened with masterpieces such as Benvenuto Cellini's Perseus, the
Ratto delle Sabine complex in marble and Hercules and the centaur Nessus
by Giambologna.
See the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114100683/Lanzi-Logo-Design-Corporate-Identity-%28co-working%29

