Lanzi | Logo Design & Corporate Identity (co-working)

It is a NewCo that wants to establish itself in the Fashion sector on the international scene. A strong, determined, recognizable image of great personality is needed right away. Starting with a distinguishable naming, not tied to a single stylist.

The name of this fashion brand "Lanzi" was chosen in honor

to the "Loggia dei Lanzi" located exactly in the place where the

NewCo: Florence.

Built in the 14th century, it now houses an air sculpture museum

opened with masterpieces such as Benvenuto Cellini's Perseus, the

Ratto delle Sabine complex in marble and Hercules and the centaur Nessus

by Giambologna.

