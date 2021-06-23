"Fruit in the 'Loops" Passion Fruit Ale

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Product shot of my newest label for BC Brewery, Red Collar Brewing. The design is a play on a previous label, a version that encapsulated summer. The idea was to include many different facets of what made summer in Kamloops special, with the inclusion of fruit trees scattered throughout the illustration.