"Fruit in the 'Loops" Passion Fruit Ale

Product shot of my newest label for BC Brewery, Red Collar Brewing. The design is a play on a previous label, a version that encapsulated summer. The idea was to include many different facets of what made summer in Kamloops special, with the inclusion of fruit trees scattered throughout the illustration.

