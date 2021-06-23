Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mirko D'Agnese

Aside | Magazine Design

Mirko D'Agnese
Mirko D'Agnese
  • Save
Aside | Magazine Design designer design magazine design magazine
Download color palette

The development of a magazine and respective layout for printing. The magazine "Aside" deals with topics related to the world of graphics.
See the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/92935265/Aside-Magazine-Design

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Mirko D'Agnese
Mirko D'Agnese

More by Mirko D'Agnese

View profile
    • Like