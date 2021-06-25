Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Porto. Mobile App • Wireframes

product strategy product product design ux design ui design
Hey, Dribbblers! 👋 There is no good design without a user experience that flows. So, we started by identifying the critical scenarios, the user flows that were not flowing, and what improvements could be made to get to a newsworthy experience.

The goal was to improve the Porto. Mobile App's usability by transforming friction points into attractive features. Like category-oriented navigation or the search bar, both missing on the current mobile application, a must-have in a news portal. There was also a "house cleaning". Categories were eliminated, merged, or new ones were added, all aligned with the city's main pillars.

Read the full story → Case Study


