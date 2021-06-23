Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Xochitl Castaño

Sad Face

Xochitl Castaño
Xochitl Castaño
Hire Me
  • Save
Sad Face app render loop animation 3d illustration blender finder apple mac icon
Sad Face app render loop animation 3d illustration blender finder apple mac icon
Download color palette
  1. macsad.mp4
  2. macsad.jpg
  3. machappy.jpg

Everything is great until they say your Mac needs a repair that costs only $2,000 🙃

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Xochitl Castaño
Xochitl Castaño
Design • Illustration • Motion ∞ Never stop learning.
Hire Me

More by Xochitl Castaño

View profile
    • Like