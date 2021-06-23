Heidrunn | Beer Label Design

The naming of this brand is the result of the historical connection between the Norse warriors and their invasion of Scotland. The name "Heidrunn" comes from a Valhalla goat whose udders flow rivers of beer. In this project, the following were created: logo, standard label plus limited edition, website (desktop and mobile) and ADV.

The story of this new beer stems from the idea of three Italian brothers, moved to Scotland, who decide to invest and produce craft beer. The sale is foreseen only at authorized breweries and premises, therefore total distribution to discount and market is denied.

