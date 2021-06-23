Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The naming of this brand is the result of the historical connection between the Norse warriors and their invasion of Scotland. The name "Heidrunn" comes from a Valhalla goat whose udders flow rivers of beer. In this project, the following were created: logo, standard label plus limited edition, website (desktop and mobile) and ADV.
The story of this new beer stems from the idea of three Italian brothers, moved to Scotland, who decide to invest and produce craft beer. The sale is foreseen only at authorized breweries and premises, therefore total distribution to discount and market is denied.
See the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/92882957/Heidrunn-Beer-Label-Design