Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mirko D'Agnese

Heidrunn | Beer Label Design

Mirko D'Agnese
Mirko D'Agnese
  • Save
Heidrunn | Beer Label Design beer design designer adv beer label design inspiration design mockup label design label beer
Download color palette

The naming of this brand is the result of the historical connection between the Norse warriors and their invasion of Scotland. The name "Heidrunn" comes from a Valhalla goat whose udders flow rivers of beer. In this project, the following were created: logo, standard label plus limited edition, website (desktop and mobile) and ADV.
The story of this new beer stems from the idea of three Italian brothers, moved to Scotland, who decide to invest and produce craft beer. The sale is foreseen only at authorized breweries and premises, therefore total distribution to discount and market is denied.
See the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/92882957/Heidrunn-Beer-Label-Design

Mirko D'Agnese
Mirko D'Agnese

More by Mirko D'Agnese

View profile
    • Like