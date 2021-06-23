Mirko D'Agnese

Converse | Social media design

Restyling of the 'Converse' graphics on the main social media (Facebook and Instagram).
See the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/88865759/Converse-Social-media-design

