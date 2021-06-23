Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sara Aube

Blouse

Sara Aube
Sara Aube
  • Save
Blouse typography fan art clairo music vector indie graphic design album art illustration design
Download color palette

Fan art for Clairo's latest single "Blouse."

What Clair has to say about the song:
"Blouse describes a kitchen table conversation: you’ve hung your coat, scarf, combed your stray hairs back, and sat down. The table is set, you are equipped and prepared for a professional conversation, and all of a sudden- you see a male colleague staring down your shirt while you’re halfway through a sentence.
​​​
It’s a feeling that a lot of people know well. What’s even more defeating- is the feeling of, “Well, if this is what it takes for him to hear me, then I’ll allow it.""

Sara Aube
Sara Aube

More by Sara Aube

View profile
    • Like