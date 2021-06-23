Fan art for Clairo's latest single "Blouse."

What Clair has to say about the song:

"Blouse describes a kitchen table conversation: you’ve hung your coat, scarf, combed your stray hairs back, and sat down. The table is set, you are equipped and prepared for a professional conversation, and all of a sudden- you see a male colleague staring down your shirt while you’re halfway through a sentence.

​​​

It’s a feeling that a lot of people know well. What’s even more defeating- is the feeling of, “Well, if this is what it takes for him to hear me, then I’ll allow it.""