RÉVOISON | Logo Design & Branding

The naming of this elegant logo is given by the union of two French words: precisely "rèvolution" which indicates both the historic French revolution where urban development, derived from internal migrations, the culture of design and politics began to deal with of the "housing question" as a social theme of enormous importance, and revolution understood as a change (distortion) of a place. On the other hand, the word "maison", that is home, indicates the goal of interior design: to modernize a home or, for example, a business or a work environment that we still consider our place of belonging.

See the full project on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/81680733/REVOISON-Logo-Design-Branding