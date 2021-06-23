Harry

Trading App Components

Trading App Components aurora gradient branding ui ux oil trading report pricing design elements design system mobile trading app ui components ui trading
Download color palette
  1. Frame 15.png
  2. Frame 10.png
  3. Frame 16 (1).png
  4. Frame 12 (1).png

I invest in the stock market regularly and wanted to shape up my favourite tool "Tickertape" ( available in Indian markets ) with better features. Another one of my endless case studies I am working on 😄

These are some of the components I worked on for the case study last weekend.

Stay tuned for that casestudy and don't forget to hit the "L" button if you like it 😊

Designing SaaS Experiences
