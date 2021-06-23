Klaver Hero Design

Came up with a quick design for an imaginary bank called Klaver, targeting Millenials, young professionals and tech savvy entrepreneurs.

The brief, created by @briefbox, was to develop some digital brand guidelines that would influence a website theme, starting with a simple hero section of a landing page.

It's been a long time since I allowed myself to simply experiment with design and it was fun to focus on something simple like this for half a day to come out of a creative block (for a different project).