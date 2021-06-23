Travel Guide To Mysterious Europe

Hey there!

Check out a few more screens of the landing page we made here at Zajno to present 3 unusual and particularly mysterious tours around Europe. All three destinations are located off the beaten track and include a cave in Austria, a castle in France and a town in Belgium.

In terms of design, my goal was to try working with broken grids while keeping the focus on the visuals and typography. I also gained some more experience of integrating illustrations in design. The main challenge was to come up with a light and rhythmic layout that would create the feeling of the integrity of all blocks. In the end, I managed to achieve an elegant balance between a heavy main font and a playful layout.

Let me know what you think!

P.S. Many thanks to Sofy for the awesome illustrations!

Press "L" to show some love!

ᗈ Join our Newsletter!

ᗈ Website

ᗈ TheGrid

ᗈ Spotify

ᗈ Twitter

ᗈ Medium

ᗈ Facebook

ᗈ Instagram