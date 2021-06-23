Travel Guide To Mysterious Europe

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey there!
Check out a few more screens of the landing page we made here at Zajno to present 3 unusual and particularly mysterious tours around Europe. All three destinations are located off the beaten track and include a cave in Austria, a castle in France and a town in Belgium.
In terms of design, my goal was to try working with broken grids while keeping the focus on the visuals and typography. I also gained some more experience of integrating illustrations in design. The main challenge was to come up with a light and rhythmic layout that would create the feeling of the integrity of all blocks. In the end, I managed to achieve an elegant balance between a heavy main font and a playful layout.
Let me know what you think!
P.S. Many thanks to Sofy for the awesome illustrations!
Press "L" to show some love!
ᗈ Join our Newsletter!
ᗈ Website
ᗈ TheGrid
ᗈ Spotify
ᗈ Twitter
ᗈ Medium
ᗈ Facebook
ᗈ Instagram