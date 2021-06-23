Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sophia Tomash
Zajno Crew

Travel Guide To Mysterious Europe

Sophia Tomash for Zajno Crew
Travel Guide To Mysterious Europe web design
  1. pic 1.png
  2. pic 2.png
  3. pic 3.png
  4. pic 4.png
  5. pic 5.png

Hey there!

Check out a few more screens of the landing page we made here at Zajno to present 3 unusual and particularly mysterious tours around Europe. All three destinations are located off the beaten track and include a cave in Austria, a castle in France and a town in Belgium.

In terms of design, my goal was to try working with broken grids while keeping the focus on the visuals and typography. I also gained some more experience of integrating illustrations in design. The main challenge was to come up with a light and rhythmic layout that would create the feeling of the integrity of all blocks. In the end, I managed to achieve an elegant balance between a heavy main font and a playful layout.

Let me know what you think!

P.S. Many thanks to Sofy for the awesome illustrations!

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
