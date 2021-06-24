Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Washington Teran
Magnet

Logo Identity - Adaptive Pulse

Washington Teran
Magnet
Washington Teran for Magnet
Hire Us
  • Save
Logo Identity - Adaptive Pulse uiux modern tech business vector logo branding
Download color palette

Hi Guys 🙋🏻‍♂️

Here is the logo identity of Adaptive Pulse
With this concept we wanted to showcase the adaptation of 3 stages:
Prepare - Produce - Predict

The concept came across from trying different ideas and alternatives but in the end we end up chasing something that can be translated into any medium and also reminds memorable.

Website |Instagram | Linkedin | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 24, 2021
Magnet
Magnet
We build digital experiences for the modern world.
Hire Us

More by Magnet

View profile
    • Like