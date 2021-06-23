Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mountain Roots 2020 Annual Report Impact Graphic

Mountain Roots 2020 Annual Report Impact Graphic 2020 coronavirus covid organization nonprofit non-profit report annual healthy vegetables served delivery food security food gunnison typography colorado vector
An impact graphic for the 2020 Mountain Roots Annual Report. Mountain Roots grew exponentially throughout 2020, with more involvement, increased food security need, and more residents served in our community with healthy, local food.

