"Full speed ahead!" (Avanti tutta!) logo animation & BG loops

A logo animation + background loop series I animated for "Avanti tutta" (italian sentence that stands for "full speed ahead"), the 2021 annual conference by Repower Italia.

Visual Designer & Digital Art Director
