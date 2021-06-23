Dhruvi Butti

Daily UI : 002

Dhruvi Butti
Dhruvi Butti
  • Save
Daily UI : 002 checkout page creditcard ui ux dailyui
Download color palette

In love with the glass effect! Tried to use in the best place possible........... yesssss! Credit Cardssss.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Dhruvi Butti
Dhruvi Butti

More by Dhruvi Butti

View profile
    • Like