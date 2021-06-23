Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ansh Singh

~// How do we walk through ? //~

~// How do we walk through ? //~
When on the paths of life ,
How do we really walk through?
It isn't by foot
Maybe somewhere it's about
the mind or the heart
which decides it
So aren't we
getting through the paths ,
through the mind or the heart

It's Just depiction of surreal thoughts ,
through surreal work .

But again
Why don't you try asking,

How do we walk through ?

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
