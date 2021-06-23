Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Denis Krol Krasavchikov
MorquaStore

HANDLINER new collection for Addjust

Denis Krol Krasavchikov
MorquaStore
Denis Krol Krasavchikov for MorquaStore
Hello! As promised, the new update isn’t long in coming! 🔥
We want to thank you all for being with us! The number of ADDJUST plugin users is growing – there are more than 1,600 members now!
We’ve created the HANDLINER collection of cool 3D hands you can use in explainers and website designs.

🤘 A grand 65% discount will be offered for one more week! 🤘
Let’s join us!

Available at FIGMA

_____

Our STORE | IG | BE | TW

MorquaStore
MorquaStore
Best design assets and 3d for designers & startups
