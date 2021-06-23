Olga Zolotukhina

Website Registration Form web form ux ui
Hi, friends!

I developed a website registration form for the passport issue out of a paper blank. The path of filling out the form was divided into stages. A relevant control type was selected for each field. Navigation reflects the state of the system at any time of form filling.

The task was a part of the training in DesignSpot School.
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
