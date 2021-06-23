Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anuoluwapo Abati-Shobulo

Lock Mortgage: Logo Design

Anuoluwapo Abati-Shobulo
Anuoluwapo Abati-Shobulo
  • Save
Lock Mortgage: Logo Design minimal logo branding design
Download color palette

Logo mark designed by me for Lock Mortgage, white logo on black background

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Anuoluwapo Abati-Shobulo
Anuoluwapo Abati-Shobulo

More by Anuoluwapo Abati-Shobulo

View profile
    • Like