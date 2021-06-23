Charityhub - Donation and Charity Website

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Designers,
Today I want to share my recent design on "Charityhub". It's a Modern website for collecting donations and charity to help each other around the world. I hope you guys will like it.
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂
_______
Have a project in mind?
Work inquiry
Email: hazratrahmanali@gmail.com
Skype: live: hazrat9712
_______
🔥 Design for boosting your business & making it feel good for the user to use this.