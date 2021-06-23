Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jeric Echavez

Scaped App

ecommerce landscaping marketplace app
Scaped is a marketplace and an e-commerce platform for landscaping projects. It brings together materials from local suppliers and services from certified professionals to create an exceptional experience for homeowners who want to have their projects done easily.

