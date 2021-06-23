Deeezy

Menleader - Script font

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Menleader - Script font typeface vintagefont font typography
Download color palette

Introducing, Menleader - a standout script with a touch of vintage look and feel. This type of font perfectly made to be applied especially in logo, headline, signage etc.

https://deeezy.com/product/32907/menleader-script-font

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like