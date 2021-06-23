Smart Connect Bento Box

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
OEAMTC Smart Connect
I can't resist a lovely done 🍱 bento box, how about you? 🤤
Trips is the center point of the app, a beautiful split view that intuitively breakes down all the nitty-gritty to a quite minimal & clean experience.
Also showing off some of the nice hands that came to life while doing this project.
#PixelPorn
Check it out:
OEAMTC Smart Connect Website
You can visit me on my website and (soon'ish) read about all my project case studies 🥳
MARIAN.design