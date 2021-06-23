Patrick J. Hills

Virtuous Circle Speaker Intro

Patrick J. Hills
Patrick J. Hills
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

At Virtuous Circle each participant was introduced through video and voiceover. The video flow was designed so that the video could be replaced with a matching dimmed still at the end displayed during the panel, which then flowed into the next intro or sponsor video.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Patrick J. Hills
Patrick J. Hills
Creative & Design Director
Hire Me

More by Patrick J. Hills

View profile
    • Like