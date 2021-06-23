Report Summary App

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, Dribbblers!
Here’s a new shot of the report summary feature in a mobile app, which is expected to help users gain data & insights. In the details, users can see the specification information about it.
Well structured UX and cool colors make it look simple and refreshing.
Press L to show some ❤️
Thanks for watching!