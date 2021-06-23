Magda Piqué
Nacar Design

Animation x Nacademy Logo

Magda Piqué
Nacar Design
Magda Piqué for Nacar Design
Hey Carla!

As part of the Digital Design team at Nacar, I want to rebound your graphic design concept for Nacademy with its motion version.
With this motion I wanted to keep the main concept you mentioned latent “Education is constructed with little pieces that build something bigger”. My rebound intents to make your logo appear progressively as if it’s building itself from nothing to everything.
Hope you like it!

More Nacar stuff here:
Website | Instagram | Linkedin

Color transition
Rebound of
Nacademy Logo
By Carla Vives
Posted on Jun 23, 2021
Nacar Design
Nacar Design

