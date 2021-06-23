Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
App Process

App Process website illustration branding typography ui design creative ux
  1. Frame 1.png
  2. A4 - 1.png
  3. A4 - 4.png
  4. A4 - 2.png
  5. A4 - 3.png
  6. A4 - 13.png
  7. A4 - 17.png
  8. Highfidelity-5.png

The company have its owns vehicles but they also use the services of vendors. Vendors have a lot of customers.
Therefore, this application is to inspire them to bring more business
designers plscheck and give suggestions
https://www.figma.com/file/UCUk3q5VjaGUT4vihGzrrn/MLM?node-id=0%3A1

Posted on Jun 23, 2021
