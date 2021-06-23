Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
odpo art

Berry logo concept

odpo art
odpo art
  • Save
Berry logo concept ui background vector illustration design branding graphic design logo illustrator
Download color palette

How to design a modern #logo
Full video tutorial - https://youtu.be/Ubu3YkyM1Ag
#moderndesign #adobeillustrator #freecourses #logoinspiration

odpo art
odpo art

More by odpo art

View profile
    • Like