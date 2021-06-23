Kyle Davis

Spectacles© A New Perspective Campaign

Kyle Davis
Kyle Davis
Hire Me
  • Save
Spectacles© A New Perspective Campaign 48hour spectacles ar snapchat animation agencywebsite design interaction branding
Spectacles© A New Perspective Campaign 48hour spectacles ar snapchat animation agencywebsite design interaction branding
Download color palette
  1. gif1.gif
  2. gif2.gif
  3. pers22.mp4
  4. pers1.mp4

48hr Design Project for Snapchat's 2021 Spectacles Campaign

Kyle Davis
Kyle Davis
Focused on the intersection of the brand, web, and UI
Hire Me

More by Kyle Davis

View profile
    • Like